Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading Up 33.3%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price was up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 174,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 332,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

