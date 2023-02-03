BMO Capital Markets Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.06.

EAT stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

