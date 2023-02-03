BNB (BNB) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $330.83 or 0.01414099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $52.24 billion and approximately $826.44 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,900,868 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
