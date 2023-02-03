Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $209.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $223.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 130.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

