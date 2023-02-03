Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.53.

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.34 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.00.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

