Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $87.26 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $105.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.