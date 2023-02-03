Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.18 EPS.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 580,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.