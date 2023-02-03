Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.18 EPS.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 580,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.