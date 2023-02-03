Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

