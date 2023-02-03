Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

