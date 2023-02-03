Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $226,530.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $226,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,749 shares in the company, valued at $27,428,982.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $214,780.65.

On Sunday, December 4th, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,857.80.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.72. 40,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,594. The stock has a market cap of $342.08 million, a PE ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

