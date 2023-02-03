Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,888 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 119,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,319. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

