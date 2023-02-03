BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.09

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1593957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BOX Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $39,518,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,887,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at about $25,866,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4,805.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 937,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

