Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. 1,606,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,179.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,286 shares of company stock worth $27,719,575. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

