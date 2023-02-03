Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Raised to “Buy” at CBRE Group

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 5.2 %

BYD opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,286 shares of company stock worth $27,719,575 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.