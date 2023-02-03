Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Raised to “Buy” at CBRE Group

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 5.2 %
BYD opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,286 shares of company stock worth $27,719,575 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.