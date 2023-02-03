Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

