Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
Read More
