Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 12,018 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.4 %

ARE traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. 94,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $150.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Stories

