Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 20,065 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.31. 2,888,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,743,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

