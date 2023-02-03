Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 5,124 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.6 %

Dollar General stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.59. 535,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

