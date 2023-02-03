Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,408,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $145.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

