Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,925 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,281. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -299.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

