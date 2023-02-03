Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 851,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

