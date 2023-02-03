Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

AVGO stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $607.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,101. The company has a market cap of $253.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $562.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

