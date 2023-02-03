Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,828,675 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

