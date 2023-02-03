Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. 5,336,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,487,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

