Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 1,957 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $175.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.