Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes $12.13 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 392,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after buying an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after buying an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 304,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

