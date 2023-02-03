BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 5.7%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 4,658,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,861,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

BRF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

