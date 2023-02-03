Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $5.51 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $111.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $964,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Articles

