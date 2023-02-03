Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.76. 91,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 93,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.89 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

