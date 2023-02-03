Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.06.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.