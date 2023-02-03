Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.06.
Brinker International Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.47. 2,064,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
