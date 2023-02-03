Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.06.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.47. 2,064,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.