Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

