Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lessened by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $249,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

