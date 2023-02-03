Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.519 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$4.73 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Patrick Mullen purchased 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.32 per share, with a total value of C$339,185.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,185.24. In related news, Director Sam Jb Pollock bought 6,000 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.54 per share, with a total value of C$255,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,760,730.60. Also, Director John Patrick Mullen purchased 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$339,185.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,740 shares in the company, valued at C$339,185.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.