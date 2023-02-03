BRR OpCo LLC Acquires Shares of 1,612,985 iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,612,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,776,000. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of BRR OpCo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,331. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.
