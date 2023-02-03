BRR OpCo LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BRR OpCo LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

