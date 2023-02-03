BRR OpCo LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $184.60. 1,394,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,929. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average is $169.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

