BRR OpCo LLC Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 218.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $568.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,232. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.42.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.