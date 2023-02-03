BRR OpCo LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BRR OpCo LLC lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,700 shares of company stock worth $8,521,300. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

