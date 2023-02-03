BRR OpCo LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BRR OpCo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

AMD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. 33,703,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,366,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

