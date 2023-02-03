BRR OpCo LLC Sells 6,113 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BRR OpCo LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

PSX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.42. 1,313,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

