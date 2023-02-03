BRR OpCo LLC Sells 878 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BRR OpCo LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

