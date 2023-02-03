BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Increased to GBX 275 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 155 ($1.91) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BT Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

BT Group Stock Up 5.8 %

BTGOF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.63. 215,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

