Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

