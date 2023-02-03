Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,260. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

