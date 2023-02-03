Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $1,882,000. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Bunge Stock Down 1.0 %

Bunge Announces Dividend

BG traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.