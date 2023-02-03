Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $1,882,000. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.
In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
