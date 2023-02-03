C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

