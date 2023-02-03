C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.65.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.38 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.