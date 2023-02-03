CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $357.00 at Morgan Stanley

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $357.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Price Performance

CACI stock opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CACI International has a 52-week low of $240.02 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CACI International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CACI International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.