Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.14 on Friday, hitting 16.95. 3,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,737. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.29.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.